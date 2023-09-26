Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

STN stock opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. Stantec has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stantec by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stantec by 41.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

