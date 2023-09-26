Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Stantec stock opened at C$88.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.18. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$58.88 and a 12 month high of C$92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.0737034 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

