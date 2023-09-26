Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

