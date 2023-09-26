Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $447,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

