StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
