StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.