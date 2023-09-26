StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.56 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.