StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.56 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Professional Diversity Network

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

