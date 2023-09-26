StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.29.

New Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $659.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

