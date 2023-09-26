StockNews.com Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

NYSE YPF opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

