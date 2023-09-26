Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 6,907 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 139.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.60 and a 200 day moving average of $264.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

