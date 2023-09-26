StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its 200-day moving average is $243.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

