StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

