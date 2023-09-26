StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

