StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.