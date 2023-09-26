StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

