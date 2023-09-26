StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $65.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

