StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in US Foods by 3,456.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.