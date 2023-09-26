StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

