StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.