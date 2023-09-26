StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

