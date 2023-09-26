StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,127,740,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS ITM opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.