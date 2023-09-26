StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

