StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

WFC stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

