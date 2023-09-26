Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $39.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.38.
SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
NYSE SUM opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
