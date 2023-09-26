Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 140.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

SUI opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.34.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

