SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

