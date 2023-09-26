SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.05.
A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPWR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower
SunPower Stock Down 4.2 %
SunPower stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.