Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

SNCR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.86 million. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

