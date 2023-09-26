Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
SNCR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
