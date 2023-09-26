Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Head-To-Head Survey

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50% VNET Group -8.56% -8.92% -2.24%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taboola.com and VNET Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.81 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -17.18 VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.45 -$112.50 million ($0.66) -4.73

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than VNET Group. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than VNET Group.

Summary

Taboola.com beats VNET Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

