Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.28. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

