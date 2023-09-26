TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $109.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

SNX opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

