Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.