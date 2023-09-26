Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

