Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

