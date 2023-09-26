Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

