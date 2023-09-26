The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on November 3rd

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

ALU stock opened at GBX 167.89 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.52. The Alumasc Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The company has a market capitalization of £60.66 million, a PE ratio of 713.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £23,851.26 ($29,125.97). Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

See Also

