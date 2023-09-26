The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

