The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.10. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

