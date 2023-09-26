The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.10. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

