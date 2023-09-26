The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Middleby

Middleby Stock Up 0.6 %

MIDD stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.54. Middleby has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.