The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

