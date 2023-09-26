The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

