The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

