The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

