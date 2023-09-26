The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.