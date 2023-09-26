The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 16th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

York Water Price Performance

NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. York Water has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $555.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,481,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

