Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $246.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

