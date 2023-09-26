Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.