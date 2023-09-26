Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

View Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $81.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.