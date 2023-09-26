Tranquility Partners LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.05 and a 200-day moving average of $430.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

