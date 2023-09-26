Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

