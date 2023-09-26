Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,876,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

